Zalando unveils exclusive capsule collection with Paco Rabanne

Paris-based fashion house Paco Rabanne is launching an exclusive capsule collection inspired by its “strong DNA” in collaboration with e-tailer Zalando on April 12.

The 40-piece ‘The Capsule by Paco Rabanne’ will offer the brand’s signature chained bags, disc-inspired skirts, tops and dresses in bold colour shades for spring/summer 2023.

The collaboration spans ready-to-wear, accessories and footwear, taking its inspiration from the “greatest successes of Paco Rabanne,” while embodying the fashion house’s iconic design with the use of metal alongside innovative cuts and bright summer colours.

Image: Zalando; The Capsule by Paco Rabanne

Lena-Sophie Röper, director of designer and luxury at Zalando, said in a statement: “The Capsule by Paco Rabanne represents a powerful step forward in our journey towards becoming the destination for designer fashion. With our distinct experience for designer, we bring luxury fashion inspiration to our customers and connect them with our brand partners through a uniquely personalised experience.

“Our collaboration with fashion house Paco Rabanne embodies this direction, bringing the brand's creative vision together with our differentiated and inspirational Designer shopping experience for the new generation of luxury consumers.”

Image: Zalando; The Capsule by Paco Rabanne

To celebrate the launch, Zalando has tapped new generation talents, including French singer and songwriter Crystal Murray, DJ and model Dustin Muchuvitz and model Aj Yel to star in the campaign styled by Glen Mban.

‘The Capsule by Paco Rabanne’ will be exclusively available on Zalando in all 25 European markets from April 12.