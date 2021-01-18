Zappos named official US licensing partner of the UFC

Zappos has been named as the official US licensing partner of the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world.

The multi-year tie-up will see Zappos create officially licensed UFC fan gear and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and youth, including clothing, footwear, headwear, and other accessories.

Zappos.com will have the rights on an exclusive basis in the US and non-exclusively outside the US.

“Through our partnership with UFC, we're excited to bring WOW to a whole new customer," Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande said in a statement.

“It's a very natural relationship - we're both Las Vegas-based organizations that share a passion for inclusivity which extends into the fitness world. UFC celebrates all its athletes equally, and we couldn't be more humbled to welcome them into the Zappos family.”