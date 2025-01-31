Zara and Samuel Ross start long-term design collaboration

Fashion chain Zara, which belongs to the Spanish fashion group Inditex, has started a collaboration with the British fashion designer Samuel Ross. This is not a one-off partnership, but rather an "ongoing, multi-part design dialogue," Zara said in a statement on Thursday.

The collection, called SR_A (Samuel Ross Atelier), is a menswear capsule collection that will be presented in curated installations in Paris and New York before becoming available through Zara's global network.

The collection includes outerwear in naturally finished fabrics with hoods shaped to look out or hide in, accessories such as faux fur trapper hats and shoes - for example sandals with hand-painted finishes and Japanese shiso stitching - and new loafer silhouettes in veg tan. Bags are made from overdyed cotton and have velcro fastenings.

According to a report in the Financial Times, the SR_A line will also be complemented by an Atelier line from Ross' studio. This will be released twice a year in limited editions at higher prices and will include designs by artisans from the UK.

Samuel Ross is currently one of the most influential contemporary fashion designers and artists, having worked with brands such as Nike, Hublot and Apple. Born in central England, the designer was the first design assistant to the late Virgil Abloh and founded his own brand A-Cold-Wall in 2014, which he sold to Tomorrow Ltd in late 2023 and was acquired by Four Marketing about a year later .

Today, Ross runs the multidisciplinary Samuel Ross Atelier and is dedicated to the creation of art, furniture, industrial design and clothing.

SR_A engineered by Zara will be launched on February 6, along with a campaign photographed by Gabriel Moses.

