While luxury retailers are changing their logos by adopting a minimal, sans-serif look, Zara has chosen to go the opposite direction. The fast fashion giant under Spanish conglomerate Inditex has unveiled a new logo in which its famous spaced-out look is ditched in favor of overlapping letters. In addition, the Z and the R have received curvy legs.

This is the second time Zara changes its logo since the brand's founding in 1975. However, the first change, implemented in 2010, was a discrete update rather than the drastic revamp we’re seeing now.

Zara’s new logo is signed by advertising agency Baron & Baron, founded by French editor and artistic director Fabien Baron, best known for his work at Interview Magazine, Harper’s Bazaar and Madonna’s 1992 Sex book. On social media, designers have been quick to point out the resemblance between Zara’s new logo and the one used by Harper’s Bazaar.

The new Zara logo is Fabien Baron being Fabien Baron, a typography he first used for Harper’s Bazaar in the early 1990s and seen consistently since https://t.co/xN9Bt0Cq91 pic.twitter.com/JfhzH69jz7 — Gareth Hague (@gareth_hague) January 27, 2019

FashionUnited contacted Zara for comment.

Picture: Zara website