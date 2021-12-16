Zara collaborates with LanzaTech on recycled carbon emissions capsule

Biotechnology firm LanzaTech has revealed the process behind its recycled carbon emissions capsule, made in collaboration with Inditex’s Zara.

The designs involve the incorporation of fabric made with carbon emissions, aiding the retailer in avoiding the transmission of those emissions into the atmosphere by using LanzaTech’s trademarked CarbonSmart technology.

“We are hugely excited about this collaboration with Inditex and Zara which brings fashion made from waste carbon emissions to the market,” said Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, in a statement. “LanzaTech has the technology that can help fashion brands and retailers limit their carbon impact. By working with Zara, we have found a new pathway to recycled carbon emissions to make fabric.”

The company’s process involves the capturing and conversion of steel mill emissions, cutting out their transmission into the atmosphere. Following the recycling of the emissions into ethanol, the product is then converted into a low carbon material and finally recast as a low carbon polyester yarn, produced by Far Eastern New Century (FENC). The resulting yarn was used to make Zara’s capsule collection of party dresses.

LanzaTech’s input comes from its ability to convert different feedstocks, including household waste, into ethanol through a fermentation process that uses waste carbon.

The company previously worked with Lululemon on the recycled carbon yarn, with the activewear brand supporting the development process behind the innovation.