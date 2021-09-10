Zara Larsson to host Ellesse shoppable digital concert

Swedish singer Zara Larsson is set to host a live concert on TikTok in partnership with the Italian sportswear brand Ellesse, following on from the label’s announcement that the star will also be it’s brand ambassador.

As the face of it’s autumn/winter 2021 campaign Larsson, who boasts over six million global streams on Spotify, will display the brand’s newest collection in both digital and physical forms. Set in Perugia, Italy, the hometown of the brand, the collection is considered a “refreshing approach to product design” according to Ellesse.

On October 1, the singer will be the host of a livestreamed concert taking place on social media app TikTok, with interactive shopping opportunities implemented into the platform. The concert celebrates Larsson’s most recent album, Poster Girl, and will feature backdrops that complement each song to create an immersive digital experience. Viewers will be able to browse and purchase each item in the new collection as they watch the concert.

As part of the partnership between the two, an additional spring/summer 2022 collection will follow the autumn/winter campaign. The upcoming capsule line will be co-designed by Zara Larsson to further the two’s cooperation.