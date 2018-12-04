Zara launches makeup line

Fast fashion giant Zara is launching a makeup line. Set to launch tomorrow, December 5, the collection includes three lip products: a high pigmented matte lipstick called “ultramatte”, which comes in 12 shades; liquid lipsticks available in eight colors; and a “trio set” including an ultramatte lipstick, a liquid lipstick and a lip pencil.

The brand said on a press release that this is an “initial launch”, indicating the possibility of expanding the range in the future. However, Zara’s makeup is only available for purchase online. The company did not say whether the products will be available in store anytime soon.

Photo: courtesy of Zara