Zara launches Y2K digital metaverse collection

Zara has once again unveiled a metaverse-based project with the launch of its new Y2K Creatures collection consisting of both digital and physical products.

Many of the pieces have originated from open world platform Zepeto, with some inspired by Zara’s first digital creations while its physical versions were created after.

In a release, the Spanish brand said: “This method of creation emphasises the fact that now, more than ever, the digital and physical universes are interconnected and reinforce each other.”

The phygital collection contains 10 garments – a vest, three sweaters, a heart shaped top, a strapless dress, flared pants with feathers and two skirts, next to a selection of accessories.

Like past collections, Zara will release some products exclusively as digital items, only available through Zepeto, such as a photobooth, hairstyles and nail designs.

It marks the fast fashion retailer’s third collaboration with the metaverse platform, after its first collection with Ader Error and its second ‘Lime Glam’ line.

Alongside the release, the brand will also be launching its own Snapchat channel through which customers can access content and augmented reality (AR) lenses inspired by the new collection.