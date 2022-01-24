Zara partners with New York City Ballet on collection

Fashion retailer Zara has revealed a collaborative project with the New York City Ballet for the upcoming spring/summer season.

Unveiled through the brand’s Instagram, the collection is inspired by the “ethereal forms” of tulles and silks, with ballet-like silhouettes a prominent part of the line.

Campaign images for the collaboration show dancers from the New York City Ballet sport some of the looks, including silk cami dresses, structured flared skirts, sheer leotards and layered tulle garments.

The collection was created in collaboration with Italian-born contemporary performance artist Vanessa Beecroft, who previously worked with Kim Kardashian’s Skims for the brand’s upcoming Team USA gymnast collection.

Image: Zara x New York City Ballet

The release likely comes as a part of the retailer’s strategy of removing the fast-fashion label it falls under, one of the main objectives it has outlined as it prepares to welcome Marta Ortega as the new president of the Inditex group this spring.

The move has already been seen in a number of premium collections and brand extensions, such as Zara Atelier, as well as price increases and collaborations with designer brands, like Ader Error.

The new Zara x New York City Ballet collection is now available online in the US, UK, Spain, France and Russia.