Zara Woman launches collection for “outdoor” activities

Zara, the main chain of Spanish fashion giant Inditex strengthens its position in the growing and highly resilient sportswear sector with the launch of its first sports collection for women. A collection targeted at outdoor activities, designed especially for the practice of high-impact outdoor sports such as cycling or climbing.

With the aim of providing all equipment for those who practice these, and other similar outdoor sports activities at this time of year with good weather, when they begin to be particularly desirable. The collection is announced under the nickname of Zara "Outdoor", a title under which we can already find it among the new items for women online, in stores and on the Zara app. The collection is offered on a global scale in a large number of selected markets, including Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Italy, reinforcing what had remained as its most traditional fashion offer.

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Collaboration with the Spanish Tenaya

Demonstrating the performance and quality offered in garments of its new collection, Zara has not hesitated to surround itself with a small team of ambassadors, among which we find the popular influencer, youtuber and cycling lover, the Spanish Sami Sauri; and the French climber of Icelandic origin Svana Bjarnason. Both were responsible for having been able to test in their own skin the behavior and technical resistance offered by all the garments in the collection, during the practice of these cycling and climbing sports of which they are big fans of.

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Photo: Zara Outdoor

The collection, which is completed with a collaboration with the outdoor sports specialist Tenaya, founded by the Spanish mountaineer and Spanish sailing champion Jose Luis Garcia Gallego, offers a series of highly versatile garments, among which we highlight, for cycling, different designs of short-sleeved T-shirts, sweatshirts, high-waist shorts with elastic waist and side pockets, trouser-effect shorts in khaki green or a tight-fitting windbreaker with round neck and zipper. Completing this series of pieces with others as original as a long jumpsuit complete with upper body with straps.

As well as garments specially designed for climbing, Zara's design teams have created a set of leggings and top in animal print, or lime green, a tank top with open back with curled straps, long pants with elastic, and a set of high-waist shorts and tank top in fuchsia pink. Completing this selection of climbing apparel is a sweatshirt signed in collaboration with Tenaya in lime green, with the brand's logo in fuchsia pink on the back.

In keeping with the same collaborative and adventurous spirit that gives this collection its unique character, we find a varied selection of accessories such as caps with and without earflaps, a rectangular fanny pack, a bandana, an adjustable fleece collar or a cylindrical bag, especially suitable and designed for long climbs. Closing the collection are two models of footwear from the Tenaya brand, one being a boot designed for mountain activities, and the other a climbing shoe.

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Photo: Zara Outdoor

In the footsteps of Zara Athleticz

Faced with the current "boom" that the sportswear sector is experiencing, and the enormous resilience that this sector has shown in particular against such acute turbulence and disruptions as those that ended up bringing with this current pandemic coronavirus, especially in its initial stage, there are already many firms and fashion chains responding by launching specific lines and collections. These new collections diversify their respective business models, a strategy in which Zara has not remained on the sideline. This past fall 2021 the brands launched sports fashion line Zara Athleticz.

At that initial moment it launched, we still could not guess what were the intentions the chain had for the development of the new line. A label that, after the last few months, has ended up becoming part of Zara's menswear collections, a decision that within the Inditex Group, the textile multinational compensated by enhancing the value of Oysho as a label specializing in sports for women. This action prepared Oysho to compete not only in the intimate apparel sector, but also against international operators specialized in women's sports, such as the Canadian Lululemon Athletica or the Gap Group's Athleta.

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Photo: Zara Outdoor

Photo: Zara Outdoor

The original intentions of both Zara and Inditex to enter the sportswear arena is to get their own niche in the field of sports fashion; and the second, to highlight that sporting activities practiced by women go beyond low-impact sports, and that Zara is prepared to respond to that demand. We will have to wait to find out how the chain continues to develop this new line, and if it ends up becoming merely an anecdotal collection, or on the contrary grows and develops to acquire its own identity and at the same level that Zara Athleticz has already reached as part of Zara's men's fashion proposals.