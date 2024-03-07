Zendaya, John Legend and Donatella Versace lead the way at Green Carpet Fashion Awards

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) took place last night, bringing together a slew of industry leaders, activists and Indigenous representatives to honour and recognise those who are “creating collective transformation and showcase the need for an intersectional approach to achieve change”.

Among the co-chairs for this year were Cate Blanchett, Helen Hunt, Julianne Moore and Zendaya, while designer Donatella Versace was also present to receive this year’s GCFA Game Changer award for her “activism on LGBTQ+ rights”.

In her speech, Versace said she had learnt “so much from [her] time spent with queer and transgender leaders and activists”, noting that she has spoken out in her home country of Italy “where gay couples are now forbidden from creating families”.

Donatella Versace at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024. Credits: Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

After outlining the challenges those in the community still internationally face today, she concluded: “I am being honoured today as a changemaker, so I hope you consider how you too can join the change we need. Lives are at stake – and we must raise our voices, donate and vote.”

Six other honourees were further selected for awards based on cultural archetypes. UN secretary general, António Guterres, for example, received The Sage acknowledgment, recognising his work towards environmental and social justice.

Attendees at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards 2024. Credits: Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

Others to be awarded included former president of Ireland, Mary Robinson, who received The Healer in light of her advocacy for gender equality; founder of Bangladesh Centre for Worker Solidarity, Kalpona Atker, who was named The Messenger for her work in “changing the game for garment workers”; and Greenland environmentalist Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq, The Visionary recipient for her part in raising awareness for the natural world.

Honoree Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq speaks onstage during the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards. Credits: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Singer John Legend was also honoured, his title being The Rebel, an award that recognised his social justice efforts, while Ugandan presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi received The Futurist award for their fight against social inequality and ecological collapse.

Founder of the GCFA, Livia Firth, said of the evening: “This incredible night is exactly why the GCFAs are different. Fashion and entertainment is our platform but we are in the business of transformation.

“This is how we move the narrative of the climate crisis, and this is how together we refashion the world. To have our young leaders on the frontline of climate chaos honour the Secretary General of the UN is a really big moment. Tonight, we are modelling the leadership humanity needs.”

Honorees Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi speak onstage during the 2024 Green Carpet Fashion Awards Credits: Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Green Carpet Fashion Awards