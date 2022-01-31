032c names new fashion director

032c has named Ras Baun Bartram their new fashion director. Bartram succeeds Marc Goehring.

Bartram’s name has been a rising star in the industry after recently styling Kanye West’s “Heaven and Hell” music video. His appointment to the Berlin-based company is effective immediately. The first issue he will work on for the magazine will be 032c’s forty-first, which drops in May. He will also style the brand’s ready-to-wear show in Paris.

Bartram is known for his personal distinctive and androgynous style, which was also the approach he took to styling the Heaven and Hell music video. His personal style and androgyny have landed him a profile on Vogue.com.

“Ras is the kind of incredible creative force that you rarely encounter,” said 032c founder and editor-in-chief, Joerg Koch, in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to begin this new era with him on the masthead.” As 032c fashion director, Bartram will work closely for the magazine and ready-to-wear, styling for both the print magazine and collection campaigns in a ‘unique and integrated way.’”