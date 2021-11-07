16Arlington co-founder ‘Kikka’ Cavenati dies aged 28

Federica Cavenati, a rising star of fashion and co-founder of London-based independent fashion label 16Arlington, has died, aged 28.

The designer, better known as “Kikka,” passed away on Monday, October 18, after a short and sudden illness. She is survived by her mother, father and brother, and her life partner, 16Arlington co-founder Marco Capaldo.

Born and raised in Italy, Cavenati spent her teen years in Vienna before moving to the UK to study fashion design at London’s Istituto Marangoni, where she met Capaldo.

In September 2017, the duo established luxury womenswear brand 16Arlington, named after the site of their first, near-derelict, shared flat on London’s Arlington Street.

The label quickly became a hot ticket at London Fashion Week and became a go-to for celebrities including Lady Gaga, Amal Clooney, Rita Ora and Lena Dunham on the red carpet.

In a statement, Cavenati’s family said: “The word ‘special’ feels insufficient to assign to the forcefield of optimism, passion and kindness that was Kikka, but it is undoubtedly the most direct route to capturing her.

“Kikka was a white light; an unmistakable energy and the most encouraging, fiercely loyal friend. That the 16Arlington studio will no longer ring with her wicked laughter and boundless appetite for creativity is a tragic loss to all those lucky enough to know her. She will be forever missed.”

Her creative spirit will continue to live at the heart of 16Arlington, according to the statement, with Capaldo planning to present an unseen collection in her honour in February 2022.