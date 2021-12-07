Absolute Collagen names new chief executive

Absolute Collagen has named Frances Russell as its new chief executive to lead strategic growth to the British brand.

Russell is a consumer and e-commerce leader with experience from working at Amazon, Marks & Spencer and the Arcadia Group, and has been tasked with developing the British direct-to-consumer business in the next phase of its growth.

In a statement, the award-winning specialist collagen brand said that Russell would be working closely with co-founders Maxine and Darcy Laceby, including helping to introduce category expansions in 2022, with the first new product category to be unveiled in Q1.

Commenting on the appointment, Maxine Laceby, co-founder of Absolute Collagen, said: “Bringing Frances on board was a no-brainer. She is intuitively aligned with our community and understands their emotional needs clearly. With her strong brand background, expertise in customer service and community building, partnered with expert leadership, she’s the perfect fit.

“Frances’ appointment will allow me to concentrate further on the needs of our growing community of Absoluters as well as focusing on creative development of the brand.”

Russell added: “I am very excited to be joining Absolute Collagen as the CEO. As soon as I met Maxine and Darcy, I was very impressed by what had been achieved in such a short space of time and the amazing future potential.

“The Absolute Collagen ethos of helping women to look and feel their very best resonated with me and I was impressed with how much scientific research had been used to create amazing products with collagen, which as we know depletes from an early age (by mid 40s natural collagen levels decrease by 40-50 percent). I am looking forward to working with the team to help grow the business and, more importantly, serve our wonderful community of Absoluters.”

Absolute Collagen’s new appointment follows the opening of its new warehouse and distribution centre in the Midlands to meet the growing demands of its customer base.