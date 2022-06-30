Acne Studios appoints Isabella Burley as Chief Marketing Officer

Acne Studios has appointed Elizabeth Burley as Chief Marketing Officer.

Burley previously served as the Swedish casualwear brand’s creative editor.

Prior to her appointment, Burley spent six years as editor in chief at Dazed & Confused, part of the media group Dazed Digital.

In 2017 Burley was appointed “editor in residence” at Helmut Lang, then owned by Theory, in lieu of a creative designer.

Burley also served as a creative consultant on the Marc Jacobs Heavens project as well as executing several advertising campaigns for Acne Studios and Helmut Lang.