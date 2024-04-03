Acne Studios names new chief financial officer

Swedish fashion house Acne Studios has appointed former Montblanc executive Hendrik Bitterschulte as its new chief financial officer.

Bitterschulte will report directly to Mattias Magnusson, chief executive officer of Acne Studios, and join the fashion brand on May 2. He will be responsible for all financial matters of the Group and its international subsidiaries and all legal matters.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the luxury and consumer sector, having held various roles internationally across finance, sales, IT, legal and supply chain.

Bitterschulte joins Acne Studios from Montblanc International GmbH, where he served as its chief financial officer for eight years. Before that, he held various positions within German coffee firm Tchibo Group for 10 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Magnusson said in a statement: “I am pleased to welcome Hendrik as a key member of our executive management team. Hendrik brings tremendous experience and joins at an exciting time for Acne Studios, as we are growing our international footprint and introducing new product categories.”