Adanola names former Gymshark executive as CEO

Manchester-based activewear brand Adanola has appointed Niran Chana as its new chief executive officer, effective June 20, 2024.

Previously the chief commercial officer at Gymshark, Chana was responsible for global sales, overseeing merchandising, marketing, trading and retail functions. He played a pivotal role in the Gymshark deal with General Atlantic in 2020, which saw the brand valued at 1 billion pounds, and helped drive the growth of the women’s category.

Established in 2015 by Hyrum Cook, Adanola is a versatile activewear and essentials brand and reported a 311 percent increase in turnover for the financial year 2022 to 2023.

After nine years as chief executive, Cook is pivoting to a more creative role within the business and will work collaboratively with Chana to set the vision and international growth strategy for the brand.

Adanola looking to drive international growth with new CEO

Adanola campaign image Credits: Adanola

Commenting on the appointment, Cook, founder of Adanola, said in a statement: “I'm extremely excited to welcome Niran as Adanola's new CEO in June. Niran's experience and knowledge of the industry will be an asset to the business as we enter a very exciting growth trajectory and, as we set our ambitious goals to have a more significant global presence. Niran will play a key role in improving end-to-end operations for growth and efficient scaling, and the overall company strategy.

“Stepping into a founder role, I will work very closely with Niran and the wider team and focus on the things that enabled me to found Adanola in the first place, including brand, product, culture, and community.”

Chana added: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining Adanola this summer. As one of the UK’s most coveted brands, I feel immensely humbled and motivated at the opportunity that lies ahead.

“Adanola is at the forefront of the consumer sector and their results to-date speak for themselves. The business is firmly positioned for the next chapter of growth. My job will be to build upon the strong foundations laid by the team, and guide Adanola through the next phase of their exciting journey.”