Adidas appoints new general manager for Central Europe
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Automated translationi
Claus-Peter Mayer is taking on the role of general manager for Central Europe, and will therefore also head up the German market.
Mayer will start his new role on September 1, the Herzogenaurach-based sportswear company announced on Wednesday. He has been promoted from within and has been with Adidas for over 30 years, holding various management positions. Most recently, he managed the entire Southern European market from Paris.
In his new role, Mayer succeeds Marina Moguš, who has been responsible for the Central Europe region since 2021. Moguš is now leaving the company after 19 years to pursue a “new professional opportunity outside the sporting goods industry”.
The management of the Southern Europe region will be entrusted to Olivier Gianina. He has been with the company since 2003 and was most recently responsible for the business in Brazil.
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