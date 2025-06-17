Adidas appoints new managing director in Korea

Markus Morent has been appointed managing director for Adidas Korea. Adidas confirmed this in an email to FashionUnited. Morent will report to Mathieu Sidokpohou, member of the Executive Board and responsible for Global Sales. The leadership change followed the departure of former MD Peter Kwak, who decided to step down to spend more time with his family.

Morent has in-depth knowledge of and extensive experience in the Korean market. He began his career at Adidas in 2005 within Retail Finance for the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Between 2014 and 2019, he led Adidas Korea’s retail and e-commerce activities. He was then MD of Adidas Colombia.

The German fashion giant underlined that Morent’s appointment is strategic. It "is seen as an important milestone that reflects the brand’s continued commitment and high expectations for the Korean market". Morent will focus on further optimising a consistent, consumer-focused brand experience. The focus will be on increasing customer satisfaction through various retail channels and strategic marketing initiatives.

Adidas started the year strongly with revenue growth of 12.7 percent to 6.15 billion euros in the first quarter of 2025. Net profit increased by 151 percent to 428 million euros. The growth was driven by strong demand for the core brand and rising revenues in all regions, particularly in Europe, China and emerging markets. The gross margin improved thanks to lower costs and fewer discounts. Adidas maintained its expectation of high single-digit revenue growth and a profit of 1.7 to 1.8 billion euros for the whole of 2025.