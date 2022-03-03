Adidas names Alasdhair Willis as chief creative officer

Sportswear giant Adidas has appointed Alasdhair Willis, husband of Stella McCartney, as its new chief creative officer “to shape the future of Adidas”.

Willis, who was creative director at British heritage footwear and outdoor brand Hunter until 2020, will be responsible for “shaping, defining, and shepherding the creative direction,” for Adidas’ three major labels – Performance, Originals, and Sportswear.

The move is part of the German sportswear brand’s strategy to unify the Adidas brand experience. With Adidas adding that Willis, who joins the company in April, was chosen not just for his creative expertise, but also his ability to deliver across commercial, strategic, and leadership functions.

As chief creative officer at Adidas, Willis will provide global creative leadership, develop and nurture the brand’s creative culture, and empower teams across all design functions, explained the sportswear brand.

Executive board member of global brands at Adidas, Brian Grevy, said in a statement: “Alasdhair is a true icon of the industry and together we have produced some of Adidas's most innovative work, so to now have him lead our design community and set the future of our brand expression is a wonderful thing.

“We are looking forward to seeing the influence of his unique creative vision, experience and expertise from developing and establishing some of the world’s most recognised brands.”

Willis has a long-standing connection to Adidas, dating back to 2005, working with the sportswear brand in the concept and development of Adidas by Stella McCartney in partnership with the British designer, with Adidas adding that he has remained integral to the growth and development of the collaboration since its launch.

Beyond Adidas by Stella McCartney, the sportswear giant also added that Willis has built a strong understanding of the company’s consumers, brand, labels, and categories through his work on several breakthrough projects, including a lead role in developing some of Adidas’ most iconic material innovations.

Willis also has a track record of transforming brands, during his tenure as creative director of Hunter, he introduced a new brand vision and strategy for the wellington boot company, expanding it from a single product footwear business into a multi-category global fashion and lifestyle brand.

Commenting on his appointment, Willis said: “Stepping into a permanent role at Adidas and evolving our partnership is a great privilege and feels like an incredibly exciting and natural next step.

“The power and influence of the brand on sport, sports culture, and beyond is immeasurable. I welcome the opportunity to help establish a new era of design and brand leadership at adidas and, together with the team, take adidas to even higher levels.”

Willis will begin his contract with Adidas at the beginning of April, reporting directly to Grevy.