Adriana Domínguez re-elected as chair and CEO of Adolfo Domínguez

Madrid – In addition to informing the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the results recorded at the close of the first quarter of 2025, Adolfo Domínguez also reported on the agreements adopted during its latest general shareholders' meeting held this past Wednesday, July 30. Following the meeting, Adriana Domínguez was re-elected as chair and chief executive officer of the group.

Among the other agreements adopted by the general shareholders' meeting and submitted for approval, include the re-election of Diana Morato Feliciano, Rafael Prieto Martín and José Luis Sainz Díaz as independent directors of the board. Álvaro Alonso Cristobo will also now begin to serve as a new independent director.

The company's board of directors also finalised the chairs and members of different delegated committees. This process resulted in the Audit Committee being chaired by Prieto, with Sainz Díaz and Alonso as members; the Appointments and Remuneration Committee being chaired by Sainz Díaz, with Prieto, Valeria Domínguez and Morato as members; and the Digital Strategy Committee being chaired by Morato, with Domínguez and Alonso as members.