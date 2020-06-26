Agent Provocateur appoints new marketing and communications director

Luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur has named Kate Brindley as its new marketing and communications director as part of the company’s ongoing brand strategy.

Before joining Agent Provocateur, Brindley held a consultant role at the start-up lingerie brand Noelle Wolf. Prior to that, she was global communications director at Nicholas Kirkwood and head of press, marketing and community at Liberty of London.

“I have always admired and watched the Agent Provocateur brand since its inception in 1994,” said Brindley in a statement. “The fearless femininity of AP is very inspiring to me as a woman. I’m delighted to be joining the all-female leadership team headed up by CEO Michelle Ryan and work alongside COO Kerry Neil and creative director Sarah Shotton, whose aesthetic I’ve always admired.”

Brindley’s role as marketing and communications director will see her “further champion” Agent Provocateur’s provocative attitude and innovative designs, the company concluded.