Alexander Wang appoints new global president

The US fashion brand Alexander Wang has appointed Robert Rizzolo as global president on July 1. The brand announced the appointment on LinkedIn. Rizzolo previously served as chief merchandising officer at Marc Jacobs. He held this role since July 2021.

Rizzolo has over 25 years of retail experience. He has held leadership positions at luxury brands within companies such as LVMH, Capri Holdings and Kering.

On LinkedIn, Rizzolo shared his excitement about his appointment at Alexander Wang. He said, “The next chapter begins now.” He will be based at the global brand's headquarters in New York.