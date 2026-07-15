Alexandre Meerson appointed CEO of IKKS group to continue revival initiated by MB.SC

Paris - Under the leadership of investment firm MB.SC, the IKKS group is starting a new chapter with the appointment of Alexandre Meerson as CEO to lead the brand's revival and accelerate its development.

A profile of Alexandre Meerson, new CEO of the IKKS group

A graduate of ESCP Business School, Alexandre Meerson began his career in the family business alongside his father, Emerich Meerson, a watchmaker and jeweller.

In 1995, he co-founded Angie Interactive, where he supported the initial digital strategies of luxury brands. From 2000 to 2007, he joined Sodexo, a French group specialising in corporate and community services, and led the development of digital projects.

From 2007 onwards, he advised several luxury houses on their digital, e-commerce and omnichannel strategies.

In 2011, he returned to his family heritage by founding Meerson Watches, a fine watchmaking house specialising in bespoke timepieces and limited editions.

In 2022, he joined Sephora as director of e-commerce for Europe and the Middle East, before being appointed director of digital, data and IT for Europe and the Middle East from 2023 to 2026.

After leaving Sephora, he joined the investment fund MB.SC as a partner in 2026. This appointment comes one month after the acquisition of IKKS by the MB.SC fund, which has launched a revival plan for the brand.

In a LinkedIn post, Alexandre Meerson announced his new role as CEO of the IKKS group (IKKS Women, Men and Junior). He also thanked Santiago Cucci, who oversaw the initial rescue and restructuring phase following the company's receivership.

Digital specialist to lead IKKS group

“What brought us together is a conviction I have held for a long time: some heritage brands do not need to reinvent themselves. They need to remember what makes them unique and combine this identity with the way retail works today,” Alexandre Meerson explained in his post.

He mentioned spending time in the boutiques, workshops and with the teams. On each visit, he came to the same conclusion: “IKKS still has what most brands lack. A true identity. Committed employees. And customers who feel something when they wear the clothes.”

His objective is to: “Create IKKS products that could not be designed by any other brand. Products with character, well-designed, and desired for their authenticity rather than for following a trend. Clothing for women and men who see style as a form of freedom.”

“Everything must serve this ambition. This includes the collections, the boutiques, and digital. Unsurprisingly for those who know me, it also includes data, technology and artificial intelligence. These are not gimmicks, but tools to design better products and get closer to our customers.”

Tasked with accelerating this new phase of development, Alexandre Meerson plans to progressively reopen stores, rehire former employees, strengthen the collections and win back customers. He will do this by leveraging his expertise in digital, data and artificial intelligence.