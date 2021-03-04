Amazon Fashion names president

Amazon Fashion has reportedly named Muge Erdirik Dogan as its new president.

Dogan takes over from Christine Beauchamp, who has been promoted to Amazon’s head of consumer categories in North America, WWD reports.

Dogan has not made a statement on what her plans for Amazon are, but she is a longtime Amazon insider, having worked at the company for thirteen years. Dogan has a very interesting resume with most of her educational background focused on engineering and mathematics.

Career-wise, she is no stranger to fashion though. She was a key player in getting more brands in various categories on Amazon’s e-commerce platform. She’s also served as general manager of Amazon Beauty.

Amazon focuses on luxury segment

Amazon’s goal right now it to attract more luxury brands as they work to compete with growing luxury fashion e-commerce giants like Farfetch, which also follows a similar marketplace model. The integration of fashion and tech continues to accelerate as e-commerce becomes king.

“I am looking forward to building upon the incredible work that has been done in this dynamic category under the leadership of Christine Beauchamp, and eager to leverage her guidance along with my experience in retail, technology and innovation,” Dogan told WWD.

Amazon has announced several new key hires to its growing fashion division in recent months.

In November, former Vogue digital creative director Sally Singer was named Amazon’s head of fashion direction as the company looks to boost its position as a luxury fashion player.

A month earlier, the retail giant named Ruth Diaz as its new head of Amazon Fashion Europe. Diaz, who has spent nine years at the US retail giant in various positions across marketing and retail leadership, is now responsible for all aspects of the European fashion business.