AMI names actor Wooshik Choi as global ambassador

French fashion house AMI has named Wooshik Choi, one of the most promising actors in South Korea and Asia as its global ambassador.

In a statement, AMI said it will collaborate with the South Korean actor on a “wide series of projects, in a close partnership to further establish the friendship between Paris and Seoul”.

AMI added that they chose Choi for “his international background, his authenticity, his acute fashion sense and unique ability to connect with his audience”.

Alexandre Mattiussi, founder and creative director of AMI, said: “I am proud and delighted to welcome today our friend Wooshik Choi as AMI’s global house ambassador. He is an outstanding actor, with a large range and a unique capacity to bring life to a wide variety of characters.

“He is a very talented artist, with a remarkable sense of style, a beautiful energy and strong values that matches those of AMI. I am very much looking forward to collaborating with him in the coming months.”

Image: AMI/ Wooshik Choi

Choi added: “Becoming AMI's global house ambassador is such a great honour: I am very thankful to have been given this incredible opportunity. We have already been discussing many exciting ideas and plans for the future, and I can’t wait to get started.

“AMI is a brand in which I truly recognise myself: it is a brand that is very close and representative of my generation, from its unique style to its commitment to universal human values.”