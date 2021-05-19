Angela Missoni to exit family label as creative director

When Margherita Missoni exited her role as creative director of M Missoni in March, there were no signs her mother would depart shortly after. In announcement the company said Angela is relinquishing her creative role while remaining president of the company.

The Italian maison, founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, has seen Angela Missoni as the creative lead since 1997.

The brand, best known for its colourful knitwear, is undergoing a revolutionary revamp under chief executive Livio Proli. Alberto Caliri, Angela Missoni’s “right hand” for 12 years, will take over the interim creative role. While the Missoni family remain involved in the company, it is clear the 41 percent stake is owned by Italian fund FSI is shaking up the brand for a new era.

“Angela is showing sensibility and courage as well as foresight with this decision, which will contribute to kick-start the third cycle of the company with a new injection of energy and creative strength,” Livio Proli told WWD. “She will accompany the evolution of the brand, but she realized she would have conditioned [influenced] the company in staying on” as creative director.”

“We have an extremely loyal customer base of over-40s but we need to open up to a new pool of consumers, including Millennials, but this is not about age, it’s rather about a mind-set — you can wear Missoni with the same freshness whether you are 35 or 60,” Proli continued.

According to WWD the first show with Caliri at the creative helm will be held in September. The designer wasasked to expand the collections with a more extensive range of products, including entry price items. “This however does not mean we are trading down, on the contrary, the brand will continue to be positioned in the luxury range. Entry prices will still be of the highest quality.”

Proli, who came to Missoni from Giorgio Armani Group, has been tasked with expanding the brand and making it relevant to a new generation. Last year the company suffered a 33 percent loss during the pandemic in comparison to 2019 when sales reached 110 million euros.