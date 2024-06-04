Anine Bing names first global president

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing has named Julie Bourgeois as its first global president to lead the company through its "next stage of growth".

In a statement, the label said that Bourgeois will oversee the company’s global positioning while driving profitable growth for the brand’s key revenue channels, including wholesale, retail and e-commerce to build innovative brand marketing opportunities and robust omnichannel strategies.

Bourgeois has extensive experience in the global fashion and luxury retail sectors and has previously held high-profile roles at prestigious companies such as LVMH, Richemont, Four Seasons, Nespresso, Khaite, and Jacadi.

Her most recent role was senior vice president, global head of retail, and global head of experiential signature at the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, where she led the transformation of retail and experiential strategies, driving significant profitability and growth. Previously, she was chief executive officer of North America for Jacadi.

Commenting on her appointment, Bourgeois said: “I am thrilled to join Anine Bing as global president. With its innovative spirit and strong culture, I see incredible potential for international growth. I look forward to collaborating with our incredible founders and talented teams to drive our shared vision forward.”

Julie Bourgeois joins Anine Bing in the newly created global president role

Bourgeois will be based in Paris, in a new office opening this month, and will play “a significant role” in building the team in Europe. The Paris expansion follows the opening of the brand’s second office in the US in New York City, which officially opened in May.

She will report directly to Nico Bing, co-founder and chief executive officer.

Nico said: “We are truly excited to welcome Julie to Anine Bing. Julie is a highly accomplished executive with exceptional experience in the luxury sector and I look forward to working with her as we continue to drive the great momentum of our business globally.”

Anine Bing, co-founder and chief creative officer, added: “Julie understands the Anine Bing woman and completely embodies the brand; she has impeccable taste and is an incredible business leader with a proven track record of success. We are delighted to have her join the Anine Bing team.”