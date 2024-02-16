Anna Wintour to host Democratic Party fundraiser during Paris Fashion Week

Anna Wintour, the influential figurehead of Vogue magazine and Global Chief Content Officer at Condé Nast, is set to organise a fundraising event during Paris Fashion Week to support the re-election campaign of President Joe Biden.

Scheduled for March 4th, the event is rumored to feature tickets with prices reaching up to 10,000 dollars.

Known for leveraging her extensive connections within the fashion and entertainment industries, Wintour has a history of actively fundraising for Democratic political candidates. With her established reputation, she has played a significant role in generating over 175 million dollars in the initial two decades of her leadership chairing the Met Gala since 1995, reported Forbes.

Wintour, who has previously endorsed Democratic leaders such as the Clintons and Barack Obama, expressed her support for Joe Biden in a 2020 Vogue article. “He is unmistakably a man of character and has so many qualities that we are in desperately short supply of in Washington right now: decency, honor, compassion, trustworthiness, and best of all experience.”

The event underscores Wintour's commitment to using her influence to rally support and financial contributions for Democratic causes.