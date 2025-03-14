Arena: Deputy CEO Departs Swimwear Specialist

Giuseppe Musciacchio, Deputy CEO of Arena S.p.A., is leaving the Italian swimwear specialist.

Effective March 11th, he has resigned from all his positions on the company's Board of Directors and those of the Arena Group's subsidiaries, Arena announced on Friday. The Board of Directors has begun the search for a successor. Until a replacement is found, CEO Peter Graschi will also assume the responsibilities of his deputy.

Musciacchio worked for the company for approximately 18 years and assumed the role of Co-CEO in mid-2016. Five years later, when Graschi joined Arena from Swiss apparel provider Tally Weijl and took over the leadership, Musciacchio became his deputy.

Following Musciacchio's departure, the leadership team, in addition to Graschi, now consists of CFO Damiano Cafiero, Chief Operating Officer Giorgio Farinelli, Chief Sales Officer Luca Belogi, Mark Pinger, General Manager for North America, and Chief Digital Sales Officer Florian Übleis.