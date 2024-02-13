Ascot names Daniel Fletcher as first-ever creative director

Ascot Racecourse has appointed British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher as its first-ever creative director ahead of Royal Ascot 2024 in June.

Fletcher has been brought on to helm this year’s style direction and will be responsible for the annual lookbook and millinery collective for the 2024 season, which promotes inspirational high-fashion editorials to racegoers.

The two campaigns were historically created to set the tone for the Royal Meeting, and in recent years they have evolved to inspire racegoers “to dream up an outfit that is authentic to their personal style whilst embracing the sartorial leadership the event is known globally for”.

Commenting on his new role, Fletcher said in a statement: “I’m thrilled to be appointed as Ascot’s first creative director and have thrown myself into the new role. I’m keen to encapsulate the rich heritage of the racecourse while embracing the unique dress codes, adding a contemporary twist to bring a flair that Ascot hasn’t seen before.

“For 2024, I want to inspire racegoers to push the boundaries with their own unique style and immerse themselves in the opportunity to embrace their own creativity – and what better occasion than Royal Ascot! I’m super excited to reveal the next evolution of style direction for the world- renowned brand and can’t wait for the vision to become a reality.”

Daniel Fletcher, creative director of Ascot Racecourse for the 2024 season Credits: Ascot Racecourse

Alexandra Bertram, brand and creative lead at Ascot Racecourse, added: “Self-expression and the joy of dressing up for a day at the races has always been at the heart of Ascot. 2024 marks an incredibly exciting chapter for us and we are thrilled to appoint Daniel Fletcher as creative director. Royal Ascot style transcends simply dressing for the races and Daniel brings a fresh, authentic aesthetic which perfectly mirrors our passion for individuality and personal style.

“Collaborating closely with Daniel, we’ll be catering to the diverse Ascot audiences with their incredible array of styles and varied shopping habits, from pre-loved to couture. He has a deep understanding of the Ascot brand, and we cannot wait to work closely to create hero moments in the run up to Royal Ascot and beyond.”