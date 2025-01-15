Asda names new chief commercial officer of non-food and retail

Supermarket Asda has promoted Liz Evans, managing director of George, to chief commercial officer of non-food and retail.

In a statement, Asda said that Evans would be leading the supermarket’s large store operations on a permanent basis alongside her leadership of the George clothing brand.

Evans appointment is part of the supermarket strengthening its leadership team to refocus on its mission to “satisfy the daily and weekly shopping needs of ordinary working people and their families who demand value”.

The supermarket has created a new position of chief supply chain officer to oversee all its food and general merchandise operations.

In addition, to bolster its food team under Kris Comerford, chief commercial officer – food, Ade McKeon re-joins Asda as vice president of ambient, leading its beer, wines and spirits, core grocery, impulse grocery, non-edible and healthcare divisions.

Gemma Lightbody will also return to Asda from Marks & Spencer as business unit director for impulse grocery, reporting to McKeon. While Matt Shields will join from Aldi as business unit director for core grocery and current Asda colleague Matt Wood will take on the role of SD commercial operations, reporting directly to Comerford.

Allan Leighton, executive chairman at Asda, said: “Asda's mission is to deliver the value ordinary working people, and their families demand from us. To do this, we need to be and are rediscovering our 'Asda-ness'. I'm delighted to be announcing these leadership changes as we start this journey."