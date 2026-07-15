Asos creates new style dilemma director role

Online fashion retailer Asos has appointed Rina Lipa as its style dilemma director to help “customers solve everyday style dilemmas”.

In the newly created role, the British model, actress and dancer, and younger sister to global popstar Dua Lipa, will help answer fashion’s most-asked question: “What to wear to…?”.

Lipa’s answers to style dilemmas will be curated on a new pop-up destination on the Asos app and website, alongside 25 womenswear and 25 menswear looks selected by Lipa for key summer occasions, such as weddings, holidays, festivals, city breaks and spontaneous plans. Each is a complete, shoppable outfit with styling tips, built around real-life dilemmas rather than product categories.

In a statement, Asos said the move was the latest step in its ongoing strategy of “co-creating with talent whose style authority resonates with its customers,” utilising influencers and creators at the heart of how it curates, styles and presents fashion, “rather than simply fronting campaigns”.

Lipa’s appointment follows influencer Olivia Neill taking over Asos’ social channels as out-of-office director, earlier this summer, wiping the e-tailer’s feed and reimagining it in her own image. Asos adds that the takeover delivered 9 million views and 90 percent engagement uplift, marking its most successful social activation to date.

Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of brand and creative at Asos, said: “Our ambition is for Asos to be the stylist in every customer's pocket, curating and styling fashion so people can dress for the moments that matter and feel confident they've got it right.

“Co-creating with talent like Rina and Olivia is how we do that credibly: they bring a real understanding of how people approach style today, and our customers trust them. This is the first of many ways we'll bring that to life across everything customers see, buy and experience.”

The latest activation follows research commissioned by Asos that found that 92 percent of UK online fashion shoppers aged 18 to 35 years old would like to see complete outfits styled for them. While 74 percent said everyday, trend-relevant fashion inspiration is most useful when deciding what to wear.

Commenting on her new role, Lipa added: “Style should feel exciting, not overwhelming. So many of us find ourselves asking the same question: what to wear to…? Whether it's a wedding, a holiday, a date night or a festival, this is about helping people find the answer, making getting dressed easier while still letting people express their own style.”