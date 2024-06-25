Aspinal of London names new CEO

British luxury leather goods and accessories brand Aspinal of London has appointed Laura Brown as its new chief executive officer.

Brown has an extensive background in luxury retail and will bring a “wealth of experience,” including an innovative approach to business strategy, said Aspinal of London, while also playing an important role as the brand’s market presence continues to grow.

Before joining Aspinal of London, Brown was retail director at Harrods from 2014 to 2022 and before that senior retail director at Bicester Village. Most recently she served as the chief executive of Dubai Mall.

Laura Brown, CEO at Aspinal of London Credits: Aspinal of London

Former Harrods executive Laura Brown joins Aspinal of London as CEO

Commenting on the appointment, Iain Burton, chairman at Aspinal of London, said in a statement: “I am sincerely delighted to welcome Laura to the Aspinal family, and positively look forward to the next chapter of our Aspinal journey with Laura’s years of ‘best in class’ luxury retail experience and team leadership.

“People make businesses and brands. In these challenging difficult headwinds and uncertain climate, it’s great to have someone of Laura’s calibre to guide us at our helm.”

Brown added: “I am delighted to be joining the Aspinal of London team at such a pivotal time in their journey as a British success story.

“Aspinal’s accelerated growth both in the UK and internationally over the past few years has set the stage for an exciting new chapter with so much more yet to come.”