Assouline names new president

Book publisher Assouline, known for its designer coffee table books on fashion and art, has named Alexandre Assouline as its new president.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Assouline said that Alexandre, who was most recently chief of operations, brand and strategy, had been “a driving force” in modernising the brand by expanding its global reach and strengthening its positioning as a luxury lifestyle company.

Assouline added that he will continue to lead the company’s growth and innovation while working closely with co-founders Prosper and Martine Assouline “to advance the company’s vision and success”.

Alexandre Assouline is the son of Proper and Martine Assouline, who founded the family-owned and operated company in Paris in 1994.