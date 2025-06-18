Authentic names former Amazon executive as new global head of marketplaces

New York-based Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a brand development and licensing platform, has appointed former Amazon executive Tim Derner as global head, marketplaces to drive marketplace growth across Authentic’s portfolio of brands.

Derner joins Authentic with over a decade of leadership experience at Amazon, where he most recently served as director of Amazon fashion and luxury stores. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in transforming Amazon Fashion into the world’s largest fashion retailer.

In a statement, Authentic adds that Derner has partnered closely with the group over the past few years through his role at Amazon to significantly expand the online presence and retail sales of its brands, such as Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, and Aéropostale in Amazon stores.

In his new position at Authentic, Derner will spearhead the expansion of Authentic’s global distribution strategy, with a focus on strengthening partnerships, accelerating brand reach and driving incremental value across platforms.

Authentic looking to drive marketplace growth with new appointment

He reports to Matt Maddox, president, working closely with Adam Kronengold, chief digital officer, and Jarrod Weber, global president, sports and lifestyle, “to drive innovation and scale Authentic’s brands across key markets”.

Commenting on the appointment, Maddox said: “Marketplaces are a critical engine for long-term brand growth. Tim’s track record of building high-performing teams and scaling digital marketplaces worldwide makes him the ideal leader to deepen our capabilities in this space. His appointment marks a significant step in making this channel a cornerstone of our global distribution strategy.”

Authentic adds that its investment in its marketplaces division underscores its commitment to “a diversified, omnichannel approach that connects powerful brands with consumers worldwide” and it thinks that Derner can help drive the group’s commitment to unlock new market potential for its brands.

Derner added: “Authentic has built an unparalleled portfolio, and there’s an incredible opportunity to reimagine how iconic brands show up on global marketplaces.

“We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible when great brands are optimized for discovery and conversion at scale, and I’m thrilled to help build on that momentum through world-class marketplace execution.”