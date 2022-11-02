Away promotes Catherine Dunleavy to president

Travel lifestyle brand Away has named Catherine Dunleavy, the brand's chief financial officer, as its president, effective immediately.

In her new role, Dunleavy will lead Away alongside chief executive officer Jen Rubio to usher the business into “a strategic growth phase,” explained the brand. Dunleavy will oversee strategy, operations and supply chain, digital product, legal, and finance teams as the organisation advances its recovery and accelerates its strategic growth.

Dunleavy joined Away in October 2020, and during her tenure as chief financial officer, the brand states she was a “critical partner” to Rubio in navigating the challenges of the pandemic and positioning the company to capitalise on the return to travel. Before Away, Dunleavy served as the vice president and chief financial officer of global operations, technology and strategic investments at Nike.

"In her two years with Away, Catherine has provided clear strategic vision, unlocked growth opportunities, and showcased her deep understanding of our business and our customer," said Jen Rubio, CEO of Away in a statement. "Catherine has become an incredibly trusted voice, advisor, and leader, and I'm personally thrilled to continue our work together as she steps into this new role."

Away continues to target strategic growth with new president role

Commenting on her promotion, Dunleavy added: "I'm incredibly proud of the work that the entire Away team has accomplished since I joined the company two years ago. I'm honoured that Jen and the Board have given me their confidence to drive greater impact in this new role.

“Away's continued growth amid tumultuous macroenvironments coupled with our impressive brand affinity highlight just how beloved Away remains, despite external factors impacting retail and travel industries. I'm excited to work alongside Away's best-in-class executive team as we continue to catapult the company's future growth together."

Since beginning its initial pandemic recovery in the second half of 2020, Away's key business metrics have “significantly outperformed and outpaced early recovery estimates”. This has been fuelled by product releases and community engagement coupled with high buyer intent, adds Away, and has effectively transitioned the company into a strategic return-to-growth position, exceeding that of pre-pandemic levels.

The brand has also been transforming and expanding its product offering, including introducing an outdoor-focused line For All Routes (F.A.R) with new silhouettes such as duffles, backpacks, totes, and messenger bags, as well as collaborations with fashion designers Ashish, Palomo Spain and Vaquera.

Looking ahead, Away states it is preparing for continued growth and will continue expanding into new product offerings and leveraging evolving travel trends as a result of shifting traveller behaviours. It will also be initiating foundational investments in tech and operational functions, and adding additional retail stores to Away's existing 13 brick and mortar locations.