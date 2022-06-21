Bally appoints chief digital officer to accelerate digital transformation

Swiss footwear brand Bally has appointed Nathalie Sisouk as chief digital officer. The Lugano-based luxury shoe and lifestyle company is aiming to accelerate a digital transformation just as luxury companies are moving into the Web3 arena and experimenting with new revenue channels and augmented customer experiences.

Sisouk will oversee Bally’s full digital agenda across IT, CRM, e-commerce, performance marketing and data analytics, and report directly to CEO Nicolas Girotto.

Prior to Bally Ms Sisouk held senior positions at LVMH, Decathlon and most recently as Digital Director at L’Oréal Paris.

In a statement Mr Girotto said: “Accelerating our digital transformation is critical to Bally’s future growth. Over the past two years we have brought our collections to life through virtual showrooms and digital presentations, and enhanced audience dialogue through live streaming, social media storytelling and a dedicated clienteling app. With digital commerce’s increasing importance to sales, and the growing role of digital in customer engagement, it is the right time to bring on an industry expert who can oversee the integration of digital functions across the company and lead our ambitious digital agenda. Nathalie has a unique technology background that complements the experience of our existing Executive Committee. Her digital-first mindset and impressive track record will bring valuable perspective as we explore emerging digital market opportunities.”

Nathalie Sisouk said: “I am thrilled to join Bally and work with the team to optimize the company’s digital potential. Bally’s history of innovation and its pioneering spirit are key assets for such an evolution, and will serve as inspiration in leading the brand’s digital transformation.”