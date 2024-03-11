Balmain marketing executive Txampi Diz departs

Txampi Diz, Balmain’s chief marketing officer since 2017, has left the Paris-based fashion house “to pursue other interests.”

Diz first began working closely with Balmain in 2007 when he was the KCD vice president overseeing the brand’s international fashion public relations group in Paris. After Mayhoola assumed control of Balmain in 2016, Diz accepted the offer to become Balmain’s first internal chief marketing officer.

On his departure, Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain, said in a statement: “Ever since my very first days here at Balmain, Txampi has always been an incredible partner, powerful supporter and, above everything else, an amazing friend.”

Balmain chief executive Jean-Jacques Guével added: “Txampi has been the ideal partner to work with during all these years. We have relied on his fresh thinking and innovative solutions, and we will all miss him.”

The Parisian fashion house has yet to name Diz’s successor, and the marketing executive has not revealed his next month.