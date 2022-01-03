Balmain names new president, Americas

Balmain has named Emily V. George president, Americas. Her appointment is effective immediately as she steps into her new role today. The fashion executive has spent most of her career at Marc Jacobs International. The news was reported by WWD.

Currently, Balmain has six freestanding U.S. stores, including two in New York, one on Madison Avenue, and another in SoHo. They also have top wholesale partners including Bergdorf Goodman, Mytheresa, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

George began her career at Helmut Lang, where she was a buyer. She then moved over to Marc Jacobs International, where she began her career as an account executive gradually climbing the ranks to become senior vice president, commercial, Americas, and global sales operations.

Balmain is going into its 11th year with Olivier Rousteing as creative director. Under his tenure, the brand has seen increased sales and celebrity clientele, propelling it to household name status. George’s position is considered vital in Balmain’s expansion, as the U.S. is currently its largest retail market.