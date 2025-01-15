Begg x Co appoints Vanessa Seward as creative director

Luxury Scottish knitwear brand Begg x Co, known for its cashmere, has named Vanessa Seward its new creative director.

Seward, who has designed a capsule collection for the Scottish brand for autumn/winter 2025, showcasing womenswear, menswear and homeware, will be working across all product categories as creative director from spring/summer 2026.

In a statement, Seward said: "I feel very privileged at this point in my career to work with Begg x Co. It's a company whose values coincide exactly with how I feel luxury and fashion should be migrating to in the coming years. More than ever I'm partial to King Charles' "Buy once, buy well". I believe in fashion investment, buying fewer items but of better quality to keep or hand down.

“It's a thrill to work directly with their two mills, knit and woven, as part of their team in Scotland. I feel I'm dealing directly with a group of craftspeople committed to the highest quality.”

Begg x Co SS24 campaign Credits: Begg x Co

Begg x Co is the branded label of premium textile producer Alex Begg, which dates back to 1866, and designs and manufactures responsible cashmere knitwear, accessories and homeware with mills in Ayr on the west coast of Scotland and Hawick, ‘The Home of Cashmere’, in the Scottish Borders.

The textile company is part of parent group Lindéngruppen and reported sales of 287 million Swedish kroner in 2023. In June 2024, the company also became a certified B Corporation, recognising its commitments to social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

On the future of Begg x Co, Seward added: “Begg x Co has a unique identity based on bold colour association, responsible craftsmanship and artistic collaboration, which resonates with my personal path of combining portrait painting and fashion. To this, I’d like to add my long-lasting obsession with wardrobe templates. Begg x Co already has a cult following.

“My goal is to help them become a staple, the go-to brand when one dreams of a luxury cashmere item. It's fashion with substance, authenticity and I dare say, a soul, a Scottish one for sure. I feel that makes sense in today's luxury market.”