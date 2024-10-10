Berta de Pablos-Barbier joins Pandora as chief marketing officer

Pandora has appointed Berta de Pablos-Barbier, formerly CEO of the champagne brand Moet & Chandon (LVMH), as chief marketing officer. She will now report to the house’s CEO, Alexander Lacik.

The new recruit will be responsible for continuing the strategy undertaken by Pandora since 2021, aimed at boosting its visibility on a global scale and changing its image among consumers, positioning it as a global jewelry brand. His role will also be to support the brand in the expansion of its offer, with new categories, materials and styles.

De Pablos-Barbier said in a statement: “The brand is experiencing an incredible transformation and I look forward to joining the talented team and skilled artisans to help elevate Pandora even higher.”

The woman who now occupies the position of CMO of Pandora has significant experience in the luxury sector. She notably served as president and general manager at Moet & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Mercier, properties of the fashion giant LVMH. Earlier in her career, she was also CMO of Lacoste and vice president of marketing and communication at the Kering-owned jeweller Boucheron.

Lacik said of her appointment: “She is ideally suited to lead the next chapter of our marketing strategy as we continue to establish the perception of Pandora as a standalone jewellery brand.”