Bestseller: Only brand chief Finn Poulsen steps down

The chief executive officer of Only, Finn Poulsen, has stepped down from the helm of the Danish womenswear brand.

Effective August 1, Søren Hedensted will take over as brand director, Only announced on Friday on the career network, LinkedIn. He will be supported by deputy director, Heidi Langager.

Hedensted has worked for Only for more than seven years, most recently as director of e-commerce. His deputy is a true Only veteran with more than 22 years at the company. She most recently held the role of buying and product director.

In addition to Hedensted and Langager, the management team continues to consist of Margaretha Thygesen Mikkelsen, buying and design director; Tonni Korsgaard, finance director; Victor Hallgren Pinholt, brand director of Only & Sons; and Allan Svinth, director of Only Stores.

Poulsen will remain with Only as chairman, as well as CEO and partner of Only Stores. He is also a board member of Only's parent company, Bestseller.