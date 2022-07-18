BFC to honour Jefferson Hack at The Fashion Awards 2022

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that curator, creative director and co-founder of Dazed Media, Jefferson Hack, will receive a Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation at The Fashion Awards 2022.

Hack is being honoured for “empowering youth through creativity and for creating countless opportunities for next generation creatives working across fashion, design, art, music and more, providing a platform and supporting emerging talent,” explained the BFC in a statement.

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the British Fashion Council, said: “We are thrilled to be honouring Jefferson Hack with the Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation. Hack is being awarded for his incredible contribution to culture, art, and fashion as well as his limitless energy and time for growing and investing in people.

“Over the past three decades, his commitment to empowering youth through creativity has defined the zeitgeist and shaped the future, making him one of the most exciting creative voices of a generation. We look forward to celebrating with him in London in December.”

The Fashion Awards, which is the main fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, will take place on December 5 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.