Boardriders appoints new leadership roles after Pierre Agnes goes missing

Boardriders, Inc. just announced a couple executive leadership changes. In the wake of the loss of chief executive officer, Pierre Agnes, the company has moved forward with three individuals in new leadership roles. After he was confirmed to be lost at sea, Boardriders has taken steps to confirm Boardriders a new CEO to take over the role.

The sports and lifestyle brand recently appointed Dave Tanner, previously as chief turnaround officer, to chief executive officer. As of February 6, he has been scheduled to become CEO effective immediately. His appointment was a transition supported and fostered by Agnes, according to a press release from the Boardriders team.

Boardriders announces new executive key changes in staff

The company also appointed Thomas Chambolle, current global chief financial officer, as the new interim president of EMEA effective immediately. Chambolle worked closely with Agnes in Europe in the past several years, helping to ensure a smooth transition into the new role. Additionally, Greg Healy will remain as global president and president of APAC for Broadriders during these staff changes. As these three have worked within the company for the past several years, Boardriders is hoping the new team will help lead it into 'the next phase of its evolution into the world's leading action sports company,' according to the press release.

"We are all are grief stricken over the sudden and tragic loss of our friend Pierre Agnes," Tanner said in a company statement. "At the same time, we are resolute and passionately unified in our commitment to honor Pierre's memory and extend his legacy by driving the continued resurgence and growth of Boardriders. While it is impossible to replace Pierre's spirit, we have filled our team with talented and creative professionals who will continue to nurture the company's unique culture, build on our past successes, and deliver on our now even more meaningful collective mission."

Photo: Boardriders Inc.