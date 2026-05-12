Bogner: former Puma chief Arne Freundt becomes CEO

Willy Bogner GmbH has appointed Arne Freundt to the role of chief executive officer (CEO).

The former head of the Herzogenaurach-based sporting goods company Puma will take on his new role effective June 1, Bogner announced on Tuesday. Freundt will then be responsible for the future direction of the Munich-based apparel provider, alongside the existing management team.

“We have been able to win over one of the most experienced sports and lifestyle experts in Europe in Arne Freundt,” said Bastian Fassin, chairman of the Bogner advisory board. “His many years of experience at board and management level, combined with his deep global sales expertise at Puma, is the perfect match for the major international growth we are aiming for with the luxury brand Bogner.”

The new Bogner chief was active at Puma for 14 years in various positions. Most recently, he led the sporting goods company as CEO from the end of 2022. Before that, he also worked for the company as chief commercial officer (CCO) and managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In April last year, Freundt and Puma parted ways due to “differing views on the implementation of the strategy”.

Freundt's appointment comes as part of the new ownership structure, after confectionery manufacturer Katjes acquired a majority stake in Bogner in September. The position had not been filled since the departure of former boss Gerrit Schneider at the end of 2024.