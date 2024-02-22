Bondi Sands appoints first-ever chief tanning officer

Australian tanning brand Bondi Sands has appointed Colt Paulsen, better known as the ‘Gay Man With A Spray Tan’ on social media, as its first-ever chief tanning officer (CTO).

Paulsen, who has more than one million followers on social media, will join the Australian tanning brand's executive leadership team “to bring fresh vision and foresight with bronze-coloured glasses”.

He will serve as a brand ambassador for all things “bronze,” hosting events, international brand pop-ups, QVC programmes, and even visiting Australia on a heritage brand trip, explained the beauty brand in the press release.

Bondi Sands adds that the appointment is “crucial to furthering the brand's self-tanning DNA,” as Paulsen will also be providing tanning education to guide consumers on how best to apply the brand's award-winning sunless tanning essentials.

Commenting on the appointment, Alexandra Peek, chief marketing officer at Bondi Sands, said: "When we were evaluating our current executive team, we knew we needed the tanning authority on board with a persona as iconic as our Bondi Beach-inspired tan. We're thrilled to have Colt play a pivotal role in broadening our impact and bringing the Australian glow to the world."

Paulsen added: "I've been a huge Bondi Sands fan for years now, so to be Bondi Sands' first-ever CTO is a true honour and a privilege - I'm thrilled to be a part of the biggest tanning brand in the world.”