Borghese names new chief operating officer

Borghese, the Italian-inspired beauty and skincare brand, has appointed Dawn Hilarczyk as its new chief operating officer.

Hilarczyk has more than twenty-five years of sales, strategic development, and digital experience and was most recently, co-creator and head of global sales, e-commerce, and business development at Noble Panacea, where she led the development and launch of the brand as well as its expansion into fifteen countries and six distribution channels.

In the newly created role of COO, Hilarczyk has been tasked with propelling Borghese’s direct-to-consumer brand offering forward, with a focus on product quality and global expansion.

Steve Pfeiffer, chief executive of Borghese Group, said in a statement: “Ours is an iconic brand that was founded by Princess Marcella Borghese, is steeped in Italian heritage, and offers legendary and effective products. Having Dawn join and lead our organization leaves us positioned to meet our aggressive growth plans.”

Prior to her tenure at Noble Panacea, Hilarczyk held key leadership roles at Revive Skincare, Dermatologic Cosmetic Laboratories, La Prairie Cosmetics., Shiseido, and Estee Lauder Inc. She has also served on the boards of Joey Professional Skincare, Anthony Spa & Resorts, AndiGrace.com, and the non-profit Thoughtful Threads of The Heart.

Commenting on her new role, Hilarczyk added: “I am excited to take on the role of COO and eager to rejuvenate Borghese into its former beauty powerhouse status. Our brand is rooted in Italian heritage, quality, and legacy. We are poised to expand our community and share the allure of this beautiful brand with the world.”

Borghese was founded in 1957 by Princess Marcella Borghese, who drew inspiration from Tuscan spa retreats, to create an Italian-inspired beauty brand delivering products crafted with rich botanicals and modern-day science.