Botter duo strengthens G-Star Raw as creative directors

G-Star Raw has appointed Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, the creative duo and designers behind Dutch fashion label Botter, as creative directors, according to Business of Fashion (BOF). The duo has been working at the denim brand since last year on the reintroduction of the ‘Raw Research’ line and the main collections for menswear and womenswear. They will present their first collection in January during Paris Fashion Week.

Work at G-Star and Botter

In addition to their work for G-Star, Botter and Herrebrugh will remain active at their own label, Botter. However, they confirmed to BOF that the brand will not be showing during fashion weeks for the time being. Botter, founded in 2017, is known for its Caribbean influences and has won awards such as the Hyères Grand Prix and the Andam Fashion Award. In 2018, the brand was among the finalists for the LVMH Prize. Between 2018 and 2022, the duo was creatively responsible at Nina Ricci.

New step for G-Star

G-Star was founded in 1989 by Jos van Tilburg. In 2023, the brand was acquired by US-based WHP Global, which also has interests in Rag & Bone and Vera Wang, among others.

Botter and Herrebrugh are the first creative directors at G-Star since Aitor Throup's departure in 2018.

FashionUnited has contacted G-Star for more information.