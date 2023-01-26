Brand Machine Group adds head of buying to grow menswear

Brand Machine Group (BMG), the international fashion brand owner and licensing house, has named Robert Cork as head of buying for its menswear division.

The newly created role is part of the group’s continued global and retail expansion and its strategic plans to grow the menswear division further.

In a statement, BMG said that Cork would be responsible for “specifically broadening and adding depth of offer into its luxury and tailoring product proposition”. In addition, he will be developing the whole portfolio of Duchamp, Penfield, US. Polo Assn., Jack Wills, Franklin & Marshall and newly owned British tailoring brand Peckham Rye.

Cork joins the company from Hackett London and has more than twenty-five years of premium and luxury men’s and kids' brand product development experience. Before this, he was global sourcing and development director at the Italian-based brand North Sails.

Image: Brand Machine Group; Robert Cork, head of buying - menswear

Commenting on his new role, Cork said: “BMG is an organisation that has earned industry-wide admiration. Having learnt of a strategy to grow menswear, and after meeting the CEO, I knew that this was a forward-thinking and innovative place to work.

“It’s a talented team that I wanted to be a part of and I feel that my experience and drive is a great fit for the groups ambitious growth strategy in the sector.”

Boo Jalil, chief executive at Brand Machine Group, added: “We have the privilege of working with some of the finest menswear brands as part of our portfolio, it is something we are very proud of, but now more than ever we need to invest in expertise in product development and sourcing and I know Robert understands and will deliver ‘best in class’ in this growing division of the group.”